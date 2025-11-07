Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch Jeddah Derby

Al-Ittihad take on Al-Ahli in the 'Jeddah Derby' in the SPL
Both teams are mid-table in the leaderboard
Live streaming and kick-off details listed
Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday eight fixture sees Al-Ittihad welcome Al-Ahli at the King Abdullah Sports City in a mouth-watering prospect between two rivals in the SPL.
Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad are placed eight in the table and have won three so far from their opening seven games.
As for Al-Ahli, they are fifth in the SPL points table and sitting just outside the top four.
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League: Match Details
Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Date and Kickoff time: Nov 8 – 11:00 pm IST
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League: H2H
Total matches: 50
Al Ittihad won: 18
Al Ahli won: 18
Draws: 14
Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League: Live Streaming Details
When is the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?
The Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 at the King Abdullah Sports City. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online in India?
The Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the same.