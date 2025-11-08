Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Tigers Eye Win Against Red Devils In Jeddah Derby

Al-Ittihad players celebrating a goal against Al-Raed during a Saudi Pro League match. Photo: X | Al-Ittihad Club

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome back to our live blog. It’s matchday eight of the Saudi Pro League, coming to you from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where Al-Ittihad face Al-Ahli on Saturday, November 8. Just two points separate the sides, with Al-Ittihad sitting eighth after three wins, two draws, and two losses, boosted by a 3–0 AFC Champions League victory over Sharjah. Al-Ahli, fifth in the table with 13 points, head into this clash as slight favourites after their 2–1 win against Al Sadd.

LIVE UPDATES