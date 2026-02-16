Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Piatek Gives Red Knights Lead In Baghdad

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta Live score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta on Monday, February 16, at Zawra Stadium

Al Duhail SC are up against it as they face as a must-win situation against Al-Shorta SC at the Al Zawraa Stadium, knowing a win will keep their AFC Champions League Elite hopes alive. The Qataris are seventh in the standings and know a win will see them push up the table. Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta on Monday, February 16, at Al Zawraa Stadium
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Krzysztof Piatek Gives Al-Duhail Lead

Krzysztof Piatek, remember him? The former AC Milan forward gives his side the lead with right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Al-Duhail 1-0 Al-Shorta 10'

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Shareef Abdul Kadhim Wins Free-kick

Shareef Abdul Kadhim wins a free-kick in the defensive half.

Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 8'

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off

First Half begins.

Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 1'

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Starting XIs

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Fixtures

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Baghdad

  • Stadium: Zawraa Stadium

  • Date and Kick-off time: Feb 16 – 11:45 pm IST

Published At:
