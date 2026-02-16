Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Piatek Gives Red Knights Lead In Baghdad

Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Krzysztof Piatek Gives Al-Duhail Lead
Krzysztof Piatek, remember him? The former AC Milan forward gives his side the lead with right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Al-Duhail 1-0 Al-Shorta 10'
Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Shareef Abdul Kadhim Wins Free-kick
Shareef Abdul Kadhim wins a free-kick in the defensive half.
Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 8'
Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off
First Half begins.
Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 1'
Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Starting XIs
Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Fixtures
Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Baghdad
Stadium: Zawraa Stadium
Date and Kick-off time: Feb 16 – 11:45 pm IST