Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Piatek Gives Red Knights Lead In Baghdad

Al Duhail SC are up against it as they face as a must-win situation against Al-Shorta SC at the Al Zawraa Stadium, knowing a win will keep their AFC Champions League Elite hopes alive. The Qataris are seventh in the standings and know a win will see them push up the table. Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta on Monday, February 16, at Al Zawraa Stadium

16 Feb 2026, 11:59:23 pm IST Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Krzysztof Piatek Gives Al-Duhail Lead Krzysztof Piatek, remember him? The former AC Milan forward gives his side the lead with right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Al-Duhail 1-0 Al-Shorta 10'

16 Feb 2026, 11:54:26 pm IST Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Shareef Abdul Kadhim Wins Free-kick Shareef Abdul Kadhim wins a free-kick in the defensive half. Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 8'

16 Feb 2026, 11:49:00 pm IST Al-Duhail Vs Al-Shorta LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Kick-off First Half begins. Al-Duhail 0-0 Al-Shorta 1'

