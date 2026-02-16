Al Ahli Vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live score, AFC Champions League Elite: Saudi Favourites Tested By Resilient Opponents

Al Ahli Vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow play-by-play updates from the Group B Matchday 8 clash between Al Ahli and Shabab Al-Ahli on Monday, February 16, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah

D
Deepak Joshi
Al Ahli Vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live score, AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ahli have a strong recent away record in AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite. Photo: X/Al-Ahli Saudi Club
Al Ahli Saudi FC take on Shabab Al Ahli Club in a high-stakes AFC Champions League Elite West Zone fixture at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, with the group stage moving toward its decisive stretch. Al Ahli sit in a strong position near the top of the standings and know a positive result at home would tighten their grip on a favourable knockout pathway. The Saudi side have impressed with their attacking fluency in recent continental outings, feeding off a vocal home crowd. Shabab Al Ahli arrive needing points to remove any late drama from the qualification equation, and after their resilient showing last time out, they will hope discipline at the back and quick transitions can frustrate the hosts in what promises to be a tense battle.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Ahli Vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Al Ahli Vs Shabab Al-Ahli. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
