Ajax Vs Monaco Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Club Friendly Match

Ajax will clash with AS Monaco in a club-friendly match on Sunday in Amsterdam. Here are the live streaming and other details of the football match

Outlook Sports Desk
as monaco X
AS Monaco team during a match. Photo: X | AS Monaco
Dutch giant Ajax will host French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their seventh and final pre-season match at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, on Sunday (August 3, 2025). This will be the first meeting between the two sides. Watch the Ajax vs Monaco club friendly football match live today.

After back-to-back defeats against Como (0-3) and a second-string Almere City side (3-4), John Heitinga's Ajax will look to bounce back in front of the home crowd. de Godenzonen (Sons of the Gods) will open their Eredivisie 2025-26 campaign with a home fixture against visiting Telstar next Sunday.

Adi Hutter's Monaco arrived in the Netherlands after twin wins against Italian outfit Torino, both 3-1. Undefeated in six pre-season games so far, the Red and Whites from the Principality will eye another win today, ahead of their final warm-up against Inter Milan at home on Friday, eight days before their Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre at home.

Ajax Vs Monaco: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

When and where will the Ajax Vs Monaco club friendly match be played?

The Ajax Vs Monaco club-friendly match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 5:30 pm IST.

Where to live-stream Ajax Vs Monaco, club-friendly match?

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for viewers in India.

People in the UK can watch the pre-season game on the official YouTube channel of AS Monaco.

Fans around the globe can tune into AS Monaco’s official YouTube channel to watch the live stream of the match.

