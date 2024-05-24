Football

AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama Vs Al Ain Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg On TV And Online

Here are the details of how to watch the AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama Vs Al Ain 2nd leg encounter

X/@prompt_fmarinos
Yokohama F Marinos training. Photo: X/@prompt_fmarinos
info_icon

Al Ain and Yokohama F Marinos will lock horns again when the two teams come out on the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday for the second leg of the AFC Champions League Final. (More Football News)

The UAE side Al Ain need to turnaround a 1-2 deficit after they lost the first leg to the Japanese side despite leading for the majority of the match. Al Ain were 1-0 up until Yokohama scored twice in the last 20 minutes to snatch victory in the opening leg.

The Japanese side is in its first final at the AFC Champions League and is gunning for its maiden title while the UAE outfit is aiming to add a second trophy in the competition.

Yokohama players celebrate after win - X/@prompt_fmarinos
AFC Champions League Final: Yokohama Rally Past Al-Ain For 2-1 Win In 1st Leg

BY Associated Press

Al Ain who won the AFC Champions League in its first edition in 2003 are currently going through a rough patch. The UAE side has lost seven out of its last nine matches across competitions.

First leg winners, Yokohama are not faring any better. Currently 13th on the J-League table, they have tasted victory only once in their last seven games.

Here are the details of how to watch the AFC Champions League Final, Yokohama Vs Al Ain 2nd leg encounter.

Live Streaming Details

When Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 2nd leg Final match will be played?

The Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 2nd leg Final match will be played on Saturday, May 25 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

At what time Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 2nd leg Final match will start?

The kick-off takes place at 9:30 pm IST

Where to watch Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 2nd leg Final match?

Live streaming of the Yokohama F Marinos Vs Al Ain, AFC Champions League 2nd leg Final match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast on TV of the same in India.

