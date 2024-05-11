Football

AFC Champions League Final: Yokohama Rally Past Al-Ain For 2-1 Win In 1st Leg

Yokohama controlled most of the game at Nissan Stadium after conceding an early goal from Mohammed Al-Baloushi. Kota Watanabe scored the winner in the 84th minute after Asahi Uenaka had headed the hosts back on level terms in the second half

X/@prompt_fmarinos
Yokohama players celebrate after win Photo: X/@prompt_fmarinos
info_icon

Yokohama F Marinos came from behind to take a first-leg lead in the Asian Champions League final, defeating Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 2-1 on Saturday. (More Football News)

Kota Watanabe scored the winner in the 84th minute after Asahi Uenaka had headed the hosts back on level terms in the second half. Yokohama controlled most of the game at Nissan Stadium after conceding an early goal from Mohammed Al-Baloushi.

Josko Gvardiol celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring his second goal at Craven Cottage. - null
Fulham 0-4 Manchester City: Premier League: Pep Guardiola's Champions Move Ahead Of Arsenal

BY Stats Perform

The second leg will take place at Al-Ain on May 25.

Al-Ain, the 2003 champion and beaten finalist in 2005 and 2016, started taking the lead after just 12 minutes.

Tournament top scorer Soufiane Rahimi outpaced Eduardo outside the area. While the Moroccan was denied a 12th goal by goalkeeper William Popp, Al-Baloushi was on hand to bury the rebound.

The home fans were silenced again on the half-hour mark when Matias Palacios put the ball in the net, but the Argentine midfielder was adjudged to have been offside after a video review.

Al-Ain coach Hernan Crespo had goalkeeper Khalid Eisa to thank at the break for keeping his team in the lead with several fine saves.

The second-half pressure from Yokohama finally paid off after 72 minutes. Yan Matheus crossed from the right and Uenaka climbed high at the far post to send a bouncing header past the diving Eisa.

With six minutes remaining, former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi's shot from the left was guided in from close range at the near post by Watanabe. Although the strike was initially disallowed for offside, the goal was quickly given after a video review.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
  2. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  3. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  4. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  5. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Off To Good Start
  2. Rafael Nadal Facing Difficult Decision Over French Open Involvement
  3. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Bournemouth 1-2 Brentford: Yoane Wissa Wins It For The Bees In Frantic Finish
  5. Wolves 1- 3 Crystal Palace: Michael Olise Inspires In-Form Eagles To Another Victory
World News
  1. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  2. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
  3. Forgot Mother’s Day? Here’s A Complete Guide For Your Last Minute Preps And Gift Ideas!
  4. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
  5. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail