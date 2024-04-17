The first leg of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, April 17. Al Hilal are in United Arab Emirates to take on Al Ain, while Ulsan HD will host Yokohama FM in Ulsan, South Korea. (More Football News)
The Al Hilal vs Al Ain match was originally slated for Tuesday, but got postponed by a day following torrential rain and flooding in UAE. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) made the decision after thunderstorms pounded the UAE, flooding out portions of major highways and closing roads and bridges. The AFC said it was “keeping in view the safety of all fans, players and stakeholders” in pushing the game back 24 hours.
Al Hilal are the favourites to lift the AFC Champions League trophy this season, considering their splendid run of results. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have not been able to stop Al-Hilal’s dominant run in Saudi Pro League. On top of the Saudi domestic league with a massive 12-point lead over Al Nassr, Al Hilal have already clinched the Saudi Super Cup and will have a psychological advantage over Al-Ain, considering their disappointing recent form.
The first-leg matches will be followed by the return leg, the following week.
AFC Champions League Semi-Finals Schedule, Venues
First Leg
Ulsan HD Vs Yokohama FM: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 3:30pm IST. Venue: Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, South Korea
Al Ain Vs Al Hilal: Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 9:30pm IST. Venue: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Second Leg
Al Hilal Vs Al Ain: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:30pm IST. Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Yokohama FM Vs Ulsan HD: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 3:30pm IST. Venue: Yokohama International Stadium, Japan
Live Streaming, TV Telecast Details
The matches will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. They will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.