Al-Hilal celebrates a 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 after securing its 28th consecutive victory. (Photo: X|Al-Hilal Saudi Club)

Al-Hilal celebrates a 2-0 win over Al-Ittihad to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 after securing its 28th consecutive victory. (Photo: X|Al-Hilal Saudi Club)