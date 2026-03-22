AC Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Rossoneri Cut Inter's Lead To Six With Nervy Win
AC Milan changed gears in the second half to storm to a 3-2 win over Torino and trim the gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan to six points on Saturday. After a sluggish first period, Milan bagged two goals in as many minutes to secure the result over Torino. Milan moved back into second, a point above Napoli, which won at Cagliari 1-0 on Friday. Inter visits Fiorentina on Sunday. Torino had the better of the first half although Milan managed to take the lead in the 37th minute with a stunning goal from defender Strahinja Pavlovic. A cross was cleared to about 25 meters out where Pavlovic took a touch before hitting a ridiculous strike on the half volley that looped up before coming down just between the bar and Alberto Paleari’s outstretched hand.
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