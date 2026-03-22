AC Milan 3-2 Torino, Serie A: Rossoneri Cut Inter's Lead To Six With Nervy Win

AC Milan changed gears in the second half to storm to a 3-2 win over Torino and trim the gap to Serie A leader Inter Milan to six points on Saturday. After a sluggish first period, Milan bagged two goals in as many minutes to secure the result over Torino. Milan moved back into second, a point above Napoli, which won at Cagliari 1-0 on Friday. Inter visits Fiorentina on Sunday. Torino had the better of the first half although Milan managed to take the lead in the 37th minute with a stunning goal from defender Strahinja Pavlovic. A cross was cleared to about 25 meters out where Pavlovic took a touch before hitting a ridiculous strike on the half volley that looped up before coming down just between the bar and Alberto Paleari’s outstretched hand.

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Serie A: AC Milan vs Torino
AC Milan players greet fans after the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: AC Milan vs Torino
Torino's Nikola Vlasic (10) scores his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A Soccer Match: Torino vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana, bottom center, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal with teammates during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: AC Milan vs Torino
AC Milan's Adrien Rabiot, center, attempts a shot on goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Torino vs AC Milan
AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan, center, fails to block a shot by Torino's Giovanni Simeone to score his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan vs Torino
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic scores his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Serie A 2025-26: Torino vs AC Milan
Torino's Ardian Ismajli, front, and AC Milan's Niclas Fullkrug vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Serie A Soccer: AC Milan vs Torino
AC Milan's Koni De Winter, right, and Torino's Giovanni Simeone vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Serie A Soccer: Torino vs AC Milan
AC Milan's Davide Bartesaghi, right, eyes the ball past Torino's Marcus Pedersen during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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AC Milan vs Torino
Torino's Nikola Vlasic, top, attempts a shot on goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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