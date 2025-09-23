AC Milan Vs Lecce Preview, Coppa Italia 2025-26: Massimiliano Allegri Eyes Cup Glory

AC Milan haven't won the Coppa Italia since 2003, and Massimiliano Allegri aims to end the drought
He is prioritising Coppa Italia after last season's final defeat against Bologna
AC Milan beat Lecce 2-0 earlier this season, thanks to goals from Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic
Massimiliano Allegri revealed that the Coppa Italia is among his top targets for the 2025-26 season ahead of their second-round clash against Lecce.
Allegri's return to Milan has started strongly, with his team sitting third in the early Serie A standings after taking nine points from their opening four league games.
One of those victories came against Tuesday's opponents Lecce, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic on target in a 2-0 win over Eusebio Luca Di Francesco's side.
But the Milan boss was not overlooking the challenge of Lecce, while also highlighting his team's ambitions to go one better than last year in the Coppa Italia.
Milan were beaten 1-0 by Bologna in the 2024-25 showpiece match, finishing as runners-up for the 10th time in the competition, more than any other side.
The Rossoneri have not won the Coppa Italia since 2003, though Allegri was keen to end their over two-decade-long wait for the title this time around.
"For us, the Coppa Italia is the target of the season," Allegri said. "We'll start talking about the league again on Wednesday. Tomorrow we have a game to win.
"It's important for us because we have to go forward and reach the round of 16. It won't be simple and, on top of that, we only have 90 minutes to get it done.
"Because we mustn't let it go to the lottery of penalties – because there anything can happen."
Allegri also confirmed that summer signing Christopher Nkunku is in line to make his first start for Milan in midweek.
Nkunku joined Milan in a reported €42m (£36.2m) transfer from Chelsea last month and has made two appearances from the bench for the Serie A giants.
The French forward played 28 minutes of their 3-0 win over Udinese at the weekend but was unable to make an impact, having just 10 touches and one shot in total.
However, Allegri revealed that Nkunku, along with several of Milan's fringe players, would get the chance to stake a claim for a first-team spot against Lecce on Tuesday.
"Nkunku is doing better. He could even start," Allegri added.
"Tomorrow is a chance to see those who have played less, but it’s also an opportunity to go through and qualify for the next round.
"You experience it differently, watching the match from the stands, it’s not the same. Hopefully, this will be the last time because I can't afford to be in the stands again."
Allegri did, however, confirm the match at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would come too soon for Rafael Leao.
Leao has not featured for the Rossoneri since sustaining an injury during their first-round triumph over Bari.
"Tomorrow absolutely not. We'll assess him on Thursday and Friday and decide whether or not he'll be available for Napoli," Allegri concluded.