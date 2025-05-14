Bologna's Dan Ndoye scores the opening goal past AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the Coppa Italia final. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Presenting the highlights of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 final match between AC Milan and Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on 14 May 2025. Bologna continued their rise under Vincenzo Italiano, winning 1-0 against AC Milan to secure their first big piece of silverware in 51 years! The match started with a frantic first-half where, despite the Rossoblu being the better team, the best chances fell to Milan. However, Bologna roared back in the second half, with Dan Ndoye coolly finishing past Mike Maignan in the 53rd minute to give his team the lead. That proved to be the solitary goal of the game, as the Bologna defenders held on against wave after wave of Rossoneri attack in the final stage of the game, getting a well-deserved victory on the night. Follow the highlights from the MIL vs BOL, Coppa Italia match right here.

14 May 2025, 10:24:28 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Welcome! This is the beginning of the live coverage of the AC Milan vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 final match on Wednesday, 14 May 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on 15 May. To find out when and where to watch the match live in India, read here.

14 May 2025, 10:35:21 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Injury List Before the starting XIs are released, let's have a look at the players who will miss out from the Coppa Italia 2024-25 final match due to injuries or suspension: AC Milan: Warren Bondo (ankle), Riccardo Sottil (muscle), Fikayo Tomori (knock, doubtful) Bologna: Martin Erlic (calf), Estanis Pedrola (hamstring)

14 May 2025, 10:40:28 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Road To Final AC Milan 6-1 Sassoulo Round of 16 Bologna 4-0 AC Monza AC Milan 3-1 AS Roma Quarter-Final Atalanta 0-1 Bologna AC Milan 4-1 Inter Semi-Final Empoli 1-5 Bologna ? AC Milan vs Bologna ?

14 May 2025, 11:02:22 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: How Did Coppa Italia Finalists Do In Serie A? The Serie A 2024-25 title race has been a nail-biting one, really, and it looks to go on to the final matchday. Just one point separates league leader Napoli from Champions League finalists Inter, with two games left to play. But how have our Coppa Italia finalists done in the league so far? Well, not very good, at least when it comes to AC Milan. The Rossoneri are in eighth place at the moment with 60 points from 36 games – a far-cry from their second-placed finish last year. Sergio Conceicao is likely not to continue with the Rossoneri, but it will largely depend on whether they can win the cup title, and more improbably, secure European football for next season. Meanwhile, Bologna have definitely regressed from their fifth-placed finish last season but not by much. The Red and Blues are currently seventh with 62 points, but are just two points behind fourth-placed Juventus.

14 May 2025, 11:19:28 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Recent Head-To-Head Results Let's have a look at the results of the live five matches between AC Milan and Bologna in all competitions: AC Milan 3-1 Bologna (10 May 2025, Serie A)

Bologna 2-1 AC Milan (28 Feb 2025, Serie A)

AC Milan 2-2 Bologna (28 Jan 2024, Serie A)

Bologna 0-2 AC Milan (22 Aug 2023, Serie A)

Bologna 1-1 AC Milan (15 Apr 2023, Serie A)

14 May 2025, 11:33:04 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Playing XIs AC Milan: Mike Maignan; Stahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori; Theo Hernandez, Tijjani Reijnders, Youssouf Fofana, Alex Jimenez; Rafael Leao, Luka Jovic, Christian Pulisic

Bologna: Lukasz Skorupski; Juan Miranda, Jhon Lucumi, Sam Buekema, Emil Holm; Lewis Ferguson, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Giovanni Fabbian, Riccardo Orsolini; Santiago Castro

14 May 2025, 11:55:05 pm IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Substitutes AC Milan: Marco Sportiello, Lorenzo Torriani, Emerson Royal, Kyle Walker, Alessandro Florenzi, Malick Thiaw, Filippo Terracciano, Davide Bartesaghi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Santiago Gimenez, Joao Felix, Tammy Abraham, Francesco Camarada, Samuel Chukwueze Bologna: Federico Ravaglia, Nicola Bagnolini, Davide Calabria, Nicolo Casale, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Martin Erlic, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Michel Aebischer, Jens Odgaard, Nikola Moro, Benjamin Dominguez, Tommaso Pobega, Oussama El Azzouzi, Nicolo Cambiaghi, Thijs Dallinga

15 May 2025, 12:07:47 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Cup Wins History AC Milan: 1967, 1972, 1973, 1977, 2003 Bologna: 1970, 1974

15 May 2025, 12:24:59 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: We Are Nearing The Start After a magnificent light show, none other than the legendary Roberto Baggio introduced the Coppa Italia trophy. The players are in the tunnel, and kick-off is imminent. Stay tuned. Italian football legend Roberto Baggio holds the trophy before the Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna at Rome's Olympic Stadium. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

15 May 2025, 12:33:27 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Kick Off Referee Maurizio Mariani blows his whistle, and we are underway at Rome. A terrific atmosephere at the Stadio Olimpico. MIL 0-0 BOL (0')

15 May 2025, 12:36:51 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Chances Across Both Ends! A great chance for AC Milan in the early stages! It's all Rafael Leao, really, with the Portuguese dancing past defenders into the box and crossing from the box from the left corner of the post, and it goes past Jovic and falls to Gimenez. The Spaniard needs to adjust his body to get a shot off, and it flies high and wide from close range. Bologna break quickly, Orsolini is played through. Maignan comes out and is accurate in his tackle, getting the ball away from his feet, but the Italian was offside anyway. The flag is up. MIL 0-0 BOL (5')

15 May 2025, 12:41:49 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Castro CHANCE! The best chance so far, and it comes from a cross from Miranda. It is met by the head of Castro, but it is not near the corner, and Maignan gets down to keep it out. A terrific save, but the Argentine striker will be disappointed with his effort. MIL 0-0 BOL (8')

15 May 2025, 12:44:12 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Skorupski SAVES! How was the ball kept out?! A cross from Jimenez is almost put into the back of his own net by Beukema, but Skorupski keeps it out, only for Luka Jovic to try and poke it home. The Pole gets another hand at it, but there's one more shot from close range by Pulisic, but SOMEHOW it does not go in. A big respite for Bologna. MIL 0-0 BOL (10')

15 May 2025, 12:53:15 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: BOL Push Forward Both sides are all-out attacking in the early stages, but it's Bologna who are going forward with more enthusias in the first 20 minutes. They seemed to have learned some lessons from their 3-1 loss against Milan last week, and are opting to psas as quickly in the middle of the park as possible. However, their attacks are still focused on the right side, either through Orsolini or Holm, and Milan will need to shore up that side better. Ndoye and Mirana are trying to go forward from the left, but Gimenez has done well against the pair so far. MIL 0-0 BOL (20')

15 May 2025, 01:03:47 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Rossoblu Pressing Hard Bologna are pressing aggressively up and down the pitch, denying Milan players even an inch of space to work. Reijnders and Pulisic are still trying to stich together chances, but the frantic nature of the match in the early stages has settled a bit. The question remains: how long can Bologna keep up this high-intensity play? Lucumi was down for a moment after a clash against Reijnders, but the Colombian is up and running now. MIL 0-0 BOL (30')

15 May 2025, 01:12:01 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Booking It was a long time coming really. After three-four crunching challenges from Tomori, the English defender tackled Ndoye from the back, and earns the first booking of the game. MIL 0-0 BOL (38')

15 May 2025, 01:18:49 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: It's Getting Physical Bologna are by far the better side so far, and Holm came close from his header, but it's straight at Maignan. There's a bit of push and pull in the box, and a possible elbow on Gabbia, and Bologna are not happy about it. Then, Lewis Ferguson came sliding in at Leao, who was breaking down the left flank. The Scot gets his name taken by the ref, and gets a kick on the face from Leao's trailing leg. VAR is happy about the yellow card decision, so no further problems for either side, and play can continue. Two minutes added on by the fourth official, but you can expect it to be longer. MIL 0-0 BOL (45')

15 May 2025, 01:23:00 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Half Time The referee blows his whistle, and it's goalless at break. The Milan players are very unhappy with the referee, who decided to book Pulisic in the 47th minute rather than, as Milan were asking, show a second yellow to Ferguson. There are boos from the Curva Sud fans. MIL 0-0 BOL (HT)

15 May 2025, 01:39:09 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Second Half Starts The second half is underway at the Stadio Olimpico, with the scoreline still standing at 0-0. Will we have a breakthrough in the next 45 minutes? No half-time changes for either team. MIL 0-0 BOL (45')

15 May 2025, 01:44:06 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Rossoneri Start Strong AC Milan have started the second-half well, and Leao almost found Jovic for an easy tap in, but Buekema cleared the danger, and Bologna break free on the other hand, but Orsolini failed to cut in with the ball, and Holm's low shot is wide. MIL 0-0 BOL (50')

15 May 2025, 01:46:31 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Ndoye SCORES!! Ndoye, fresh after being rested in the last league game, gets the breakthrough for Bologna. The ball from Fabbian fell to Orsolini, but Hernandez cleared. Unfortunately, the clearance fell to Ndoye on the left edge. The Swiss took the ball in his stride and cut inside. It seemed like he had held on to the ball for too long, but Ndoye took a firece shot towards the right, and it flew past Maignan. The Bologna fans are screaming with joy! DAN NDOYE! Bologna take the lead! 💥💥💥#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #MilanBologna 0-1 pic.twitter.com/OXn6KceaP0 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 14, 2025 MIL 0-1 BOL (53')

15 May 2025, 01:56:34 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Substitutions The momentum is clearly with Bologna at the moment, and the Rossoblu are controlling the possession. Fofana had a terrific run from his own half, and not one single Bologna challenges him. He croses it towards Jovic, but the Serb could not get on the ball. Meanwhile, a triple change from Sergio Conceicao: Santiago Gimenez, Joao Felix, Kyle Walker IN Luka Jovic, Alex Jimenez, Fikayo Tomori OUT MIL 0-1 BOL (62')

15 May 2025, 02:03:13 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Felix Miss! A great chance for substitute Joao Felix, who found himself completely unmarked in front of Skorupski's goal. But the Portuguese does not seem ready for the attack, and completely scuffs his shot. A double change for Bologna: Nicolo Casale, Tommaso Pobega IN Riccado Orsolini, Giovanni Fabbian OUT MIL 0-1 BOL (69')

15 May 2025, 02:10:37 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Substitution Vincenzo Italiano opts for a back five now, bringing on Davide Calabria, who played as an AC Milan player for 20 years. But now the wing back will be playing for Bologna, hoping to shut out the Rossoneri in the final 15 minutes. Change for Bologna: Davide Calabria IN Emil Holm OUT MIL 0-1 BOL (76')

15 May 2025, 02:13:45 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Substitutions Bologna's defence have turned really scrappy at the moment, with AC Milan asking a lot of questions with an extremely attacking-minded formation. The centre-backs are somehow holding on at the moment. Substitution for Bologna: Jens Odgaard, Thijs Dallinga IN Dan Ndoye, Santiago Castro OUT MIL 0-1 BOL (80')

15 May 2025, 02:21:24 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Substitutions Conceicao is going all-in at the moment, with Milan trying desperately for a goal. Coppa Italia's leading goal-scorer Tammy Abraham is on, along with another striker in the form of Chukwueze. Two strikes for two midfielders, with two minutes remaining. Milan are running out of time. Change for AC Milan: Tammy Abraham, Samuel Chukwueze IN Christian Pulisic, Youssouf Fofana OUT MIL 0-1 BOL (88')

15 May 2025, 02:25:20 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Added Time Beukema is bleeding a lot, despite being heavily strapped after a clash with his teammate. He is getting strapped on at the side of the pitch, and Bologna are temporarily down to 10 men. Meanwhile, the fourth official's board goes up, and a minimum of six minutes of extra time to be played. MIL 0-1 BOL (90')

15 May 2025, 02:30:37 am IST AC Milan Vs Bologna, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Final Live Score: Full Time After a period of immense attacking pressure from Milan and some Hail Mary defending from Bologna players, referee Mariani finally blows his whistle, and it's all over at Rome. It's a historic night for Bologna and manager Italiano, as the club has won it's first piece of silverware in 51 years! The fans are going to enjoy this long and hard into the night, but Milan players are heartbroken on the pitch. Just in case you didn't know.

WE ARE THE COPPA ITALIA 2024/25 WINNERS ❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙!!#SiMuoveLaCittà #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/UbmQgizPPa — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 14, 2025 MIL 0-1 BOL (FT)