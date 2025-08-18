AC Milan beat Bari 2-0 in the Coppa Italia 2025-26
However, AC Milan lost Rafael Leao to a suspected calf injury
Leao opened the scoring before Christian Pulisic added a second early in the second half
AC Milan booked their place in the second round of the Coppa Italia with a 2-0 win over Bari, but lost talisman Rafael Leao in the process.
Leao had headed his team in front before being forced off the field soon after with a suspected calf injury, with Milan now facing a nervous wait on his fitness ahead of the start of the Serie A season.
Christian Pulisic then saw his fierce effort tipped onto the crossbar by Michele Cerofolini, before Santiago Gimenez, who replaced Leao, had a goal ruled out for offside.
But Milan got their second three minutes after the restart when Pulisic collected Gimenez's centre before picking out the bottom-right corner on the swivel inside the area.
The Serie A giants were unable to add to their lead from there, though it mattered little.
Massimiliano Allegri also handed Luka Modric his competitive debut following his move from Real Madrid this summer, with the veteran midfielder coming on midway through the second half.
Data Debrief: Milan made to wait on Leao
After losing to Bologna in last year's final, Milan will be looking for revenge in the Coppa Italia this season.
They made a strong start, ending the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.93 from their 24 shots, compared to Bari's 0.21 from their six attempts at Mike Maignan's net.
The loss of Leao is a cruel blow, though. The Portugal international's goal in this game was the first time he had found the back of the net in the opening match of a season for Milan in all competitions, in what is his seventh campaign with the club.