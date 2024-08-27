'A True Gentleman' - Tributes Pour In For Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Tributes from across the football world have flooded in after the news that Sven-Goran Eriksson has died, aged 76, on Monday. (More Sports News)
Eriksson, who was England's first foreign manager, revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.
His former clubs, England and UEFA, have expressed their condolences, along with countless players and managers as they honoured the Swede's life and career.
David Beckham was named Three Lions captain in 2001 by Eriksson, captaining the side 57 times under the Swede.
"We laughed, we cried, and we knew we were saying goodbye," Beckham said.
"Sven, thank you for always being the person you have always been - passionate, caring, calm and a true gentleman.
"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain, but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you, Sven, and in your last words to me 'It will be ok'."
Wayne Rooney was handed his England debut by Eriksson as a 17-year-old and described him as a "special man".
"Rest in peace, Sven," he said on X.
"Thanks for the memories and all your help and advice. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends."
Eriksson led England to three major quarter-finals in his five-year spell as manager, at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and Euro 2004.
He oversaw 67 games in charge of the Three Lions, with only Walter Winterbottom (139), Alf Ramsey (113), Gareth Southgate (102) and Bobby Robson (95) leading the team on more occasions.
The national side published a tribute to their former manager, saying: "We are deeply saddened that Sven-Goran Eriksson, who managed the Three Lions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Sven. You will be greatly missed."
Eriksson managed 12 clubs, winning 18 trophies across his career, with Swedish side Gothenburg the first top-flight club he managed.
He won four trophies during his three-year stay between 1979 and 1982, including the UEFA Cup.
"We are so grateful for his deed, the one he did in IFK Gothenburg and for Swedish football," the club said in a statement.
"We are also happy that we were able to thank him this spring, both with a match in his honour and by naming one of our stands at Gamla Ullevi after him."
He also had spells in charge of Benfica, Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester City. The clubs sent their condolences, with Lazio holding a minute's silence for their former manager at training.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who played under Eriksson at Notts County, Man City and Leicester, posted a heartfelt tribute.
"It feels very strange to have to write this, and I feel like I've had to write too many of these over the years. It was only yesterday evening that I sat and watched the documentary about his life. And what a life! We have lost an incredible man to whom I owe a great deal," he said.
"Sven was the first manager to truly believe in me and give me a chance at the highest level. He was the first manager to call me world-class, and he made me feel 10 feet tall.
"He gave me my Premier League debut, brought me to Notts County, and finally to Leicester, where I enjoyed the best time of my career. It is a great loss to football and the world. I want to thank him for everything he did for me."