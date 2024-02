Sports

Billy Bolt Brings Up 5th SuperEnduro Victory In A Row

Notching up his fifth overall victory in a row, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt topped the podium at the fifth round of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. Securing three races wins from three starts on the night on his FE 350, the defending world champion extended his championship lead to 33 points. Quickly gelling with the course, Billy topped the timesheets during the afternoon practice sessions. Although still nursing a knee injury from round three in Germany, he found the track suited his riding style and was keen to claim race wins after placing a close second in the SuperPole hot lap.