Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
FIFA World Cup, Asian Qualifiers: Takumi Minamino Scores As Japan Beat Saudi Arabia

While it was Takumi Minamino who broke the deadlock in the first half, it was Junya Ito who scored the second goal for Japan after the break.

After the victory, Japan reached to 18 points, one less that that of Saudi Arabia in Group B. - Japan Football Association

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 9:22 pm

A first-half goal from Takumi Minamino set Japan on the way to beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday and keeping the host on course for a seventh successive World Cup appearance. (More Football News)

Minamino's goal from close range after 31 minutes was created by Junya Ito. The Belgian-based winger then added the second soon after the restart with a fierce shot from the edge of the area to seal a first defeat for the Saudis in Asia Group B qualifying.

Saudi Arabia, which would have qualified for a sixth World Cup with a victory, still led the group with 19 points, one more than Japan. Australia will move on to 17 with a win over Oman later Tuesday.

The top two teams from each of the two groups automatically qualifies. The third-place teams advance to playoffs.

