FIFA World Cup, Asian Qualifiers: Takumi Minamino Scores As Japan Beat Saudi Arabia

A first-half goal from Takumi Minamino set Japan on the way to beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 at Saitama Stadium on Tuesday and keeping the host on course for a seventh successive World Cup appearance. (More Football News)

Minamino's goal from close range after 31 minutes was created by Junya Ito. The Belgian-based winger then added the second soon after the restart with a fierce shot from the edge of the area to seal a first defeat for the Saudis in Asia Group B qualifying.

Saudi Arabia, which would have qualified for a sixth World Cup with a victory, still led the group with 19 points, one more than Japan. Australia will move on to 17 with a win over Oman later Tuesday.

The top two teams from each of the two groups automatically qualifies. The third-place teams advance to playoffs.