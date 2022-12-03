Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow For Brazil As Two Players Ruled Out

Live
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow For Brazil As Two Players Ruled Out

Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia.

Neymar watched Brazil's match against Cameroon from the stands.
Neymar watched Brazil's match against Cameroon from the stands. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 7:39 pm

Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again on Saturday while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. (More Football News)

Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia.

Brazil doctors said they will reevaluate the injury after the training session and decide whether Neymar will be available for Monday’s match against South Korea in the round of 16.

Neymar looked fine as he accompanied his teammates at Lusail Stadium on Friday. He walked without a limp and briefly played with the ball without any visible issues. He could be seen jogging across the field on his way to the locker room after the match was over.

Neymar, seeking his first major title with Brazil, was forced out of the 2014 World Cup after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia. He didn’t play in the 2019 Copa America because of another right ankle injury.

Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday, when Brazil coach Tite used a reserve squad as the five-time champions had already reached the round of 16.

Alex Telles had made his debut in Brazil’s second game, against Switzerland, after regular starter Alex Sandro got injured. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches.

It wasn’t yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar despite not being able to play.

Right back Danilo, who also missed Brazil’s last two matches because of an ankle injury, was expected to train normally with the rest of the group Saturday. He was expected to be available for the match against South Korea.

Brazil was eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals in Russia. The team is trying to win its first World Cup title in two decades.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Neymar Gabriel Jesus Alex Telles Danilo Tite
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Provide Christian Pulisic Injury Update

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain In Recovery Mode After Surprise Loss To Japan

FIFA World Cup 2022: What's Next For Roberto Martinez After Stepping Down As Belgium Coach?

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands Vs USA, Round Of 16 Preview: Gregg Berhalter Looks At Past Meetings With Oranje For Motivation And Upset

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Soul Searching Begins After Dismal World Cup

Hospitalized Pele Thanks Fans During Fight Against Cancer

FIFA World Cup: Japan Stun Spain 2-1 But Both Teams Through To The Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Run Ends Despite 4-2 Win Over Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Hold On To Their Lead To Beat Canada And Enter Round Of 16

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique...

...

Luis Suarez: The Challenges Of Being A Polarizing...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow For Brazil As Two...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Three Lions Bond Over Card...

Advertisement