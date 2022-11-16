FIFA World Cup 2022: The Young Guns To Watch Out For In Qatar

The FIFA World Cup is a chance for the game’s greatest players to further polish their legacy. But it is also an opportunity for young guns to announce themselves on the world stage, and show that they have the skill and the mental strength to shine in the game’s biggest extravaganza. (More Football News)

A 19-year-old KylianMbappe established himself as one of the best four years ago. Michael Owen at 18 tore through a rigid Argentinean defence in 1998 and became a superstar.

Here are some of the young stars that could do similar things in Qatar.

Pedri (Spain), 19

Pedri is not new on the scene. The Barcelona midfielder has been shouldering the responsibilities of running the midfield for a couple of years now. He also impressed at UEFA Euro 2020, and it seems unbelievable he has become the nucleus of the Spain side. He is undoubtedly the driving force in Luis Enrique’s midfield and has the opportunity to further stamp his authority as one of the best in the world with a strong World Cup performance.

Jamal Musiala (Germany), 19

Jamal Musiala comes to Qatar on the back of a very strong start for his club, Bayern Munich. He has 22 goal contributions (12 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games for the Bavarians. There’s no reason to not believe that Musiala cannot carry this fine form to Qatar. He has the pedigree and skills to be the difference maker. Coach Hansi Flick might not always start Musiala, but when he does, fireworks are guaranteed as the youngster will almost always make opposition defenders dance to his tunes.

Jude Bellingham (England), 19

It takes courage to leave your cozy home and change countries when you are a mere teenager. Jude Bellingham did it when he switched from Birmingham to Dortmund, Germany. The energy and efforts invested in him are now paying dividends, as he continues to impress for both club and country in every game.

Now, Bellingham is on course to be a starter in the England midfield at the World Cup. Bellingham has shown poise and maturity beyond his age which makes him a player to watch out for in Qatar. With youth and potential by his side, could Bellingham be the key in the engine room that enables Southgate’s men to bring it home?

Gavi (Spain), 18

On a similar trajectory as Pedri, Barcelona midfielder Gavi is doing things on a football field that few 18-year-olds can. He is the youngest player to be called up by Spain for a World Cup, which speaks volumes of his ability. When he steps on the pitch, he plays like he’s having fun in the backyard and doesn’t lose the ball. Gavi’s technical abilities, and his skill to drive the ball forward, will come in handy as he and Pedri run the show for the La Roja.

Moises Caicedo (Ecuador), 21

Moises Caicedo’s meteoric rise has seen him become the backbone of the Brighton midfield. He is one of the most reliable deep lying midfielders in the Premier League and has been termed as one of the best midfielders by his club manager Roberto Di Zerbi. Caicedo has significant technical and physical prowess and is tactically sound. Ecuador have a tricky group and the base of their midfield will have to be up to the mark for the South Americans to stand a chance to progress. Caicedo is an active counter-presser as well and withstands pressure well. It will be worthwhile to keep your eyes trained on him.