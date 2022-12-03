Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse Plans To Be On The Sidelines Against England Despite Being Ill

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday.

Cisse instructs his players during a group stage match in the World Cup.
Cisse instructs his players during a group stage match in the World Cup. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 10:40 pm

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team's World Cup game against England because of illness. (More Football News)

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.

"He's been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday with his instructions," Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert said Saturday. 

"Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to be on the bench. We are sure that at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team, for sure."

England is favoured to progress to the quarterfinals, but Boagaert believes other surprise results at this year's World Cup can inspire Senegal.

"The message is a strong one," he said. 

"We've seen Cameroon can beat Brazil and Tunisia can beat France so we know Senegal can beat England. That's what we're aiming for. That's an important message."

img
