FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeat Ghana In A 5-Goal Thriller

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Creates History As Portugal Defeat Ghana In A 5-Goal Thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty becoming the first man to score a goal in five World Cups.

Ronaldo has now scored 118 goals for Portugal.
Ronaldo has now scored 118 goals for Portugal. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 11:43 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. (More Football News)

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana’s deficit in the 89th.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty.

Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates.

He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006 and has a record 118 international goals.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Portugal National Football Team Ghana National Football Team Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Felix Rafael Leao Andre Ayew Osman Bukari
