FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Not Expected To Emulate Germany Protest

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Live
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Not Expected To Emulate Germany Protest

Denzel Dumfries, Netherlands defender, said that they have spoken about human rights in the past, but now it was time to focus on football.

German players were seen covering their mouths as a sign of protest before match against Japan.
German players were seen covering their mouths as a sign of protest before match against Japan. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 7:46 pm

The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar's human rights record before Friday's World Cup game against Ecuador. (More Football News)

Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams, including the Netherlands and Germany, had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar.

Qatar has been criticized for its laws against homosexuality as well as its treatment of migrant workers, who were needed to build stadiums, metro lines, roads and hotels.

Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries said the players won't do anything on the field Friday because they feel they have done enough after meeting some migrant workers directly.

“No, no. We paid a lot of attention, as the coach said. We received the migrant workers and that was a wonderful (time) both for them and for us,” Dumfries said through an interpreter Thursday. 

“In the last two weeks, we've spoken a lot (about human rights). We've said what we need to say, and from now on we need to concentrate on football.”

The exact number of migrant workers who have died or were injured working in often extreme heat on projects since FIFA picked Qatar as World Cup host in December 2010 is unclear. Definitive data has been hard to verify or not published by authorities.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said the Dutch team will take no further action.

“Because we put a full stop behind all the political issues (last) Thursday when we invited the migrants and we have this purpose,” Van Gaal said through an interpreter.

“It's been all about human rights (so far) and perhaps rightly so and perhaps not rightly so. But I think that's enough.”

Germany's gesture on Wednesday was a response to FIFA's warning to the seven European federations that players would be penalized if they wore the colorful “One Love” armbands, which are seen as a symbol for inclusion and diversity.

Van Gaal was asked if he thought the German team would be affected on the field by their political gesture. The four-time World Cup champions lost to Japan 2-1 in their opening match.

“That is the question. That is the question,” Van Gaal said. 

“I don't want to take that risk. We're here to become world champions.”

