FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi and Co Come Together For A 'Family Reunion'

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off in less than a week and the world is warming up to the quadrennial tournament. In the lead-up to the event, a sports brand has launched a campaign, ‘Family Reunion’. It features global football icons like Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, and celebrates the World Cup’s special appeal. (More Football News)

The campaign, by Adidas, features a video showing the world’s best players and mega fan and British musician Stormzy getting ready for the tournament. Apart from Messi and Benzema, the campaign also features Achraf Hakimi, Pedri, Son Heung-Min, Serge Gnabry and Jude Bellingham.

Narrated by Stormzy, the film is a blend of World Cup nostalgia, football culture, player personalities – all fused with the love fans all over the world have for the game.

Speaking about the ‘Family Reunion’ project, Adidas Global Brand Comms VP, Florian Alt, said, “There is a rare moment, once every couple of years, at the beginning of the World Cup, when it truly feels like impossible is nothing. A time when players and fans come together united by the belief that they will bring the trophy home.”

He added, “During the next month [World Cup] we’ll see new players break on to the scene, an underdog beat the odds, unbelievable goals and widespread celebrations taking place across the globe. It’s precisely that spirit that our campaign hopes to inspire in fans around the world.”

Family Reunion launches on 14th November and Adidas will continue to celebrate this global event with iconic player moments, social media activation and the creation of a fan zone at the Al Rihla Arena in Qatar. It will give a chance to supporters to watch the game live, immerse in the World Cup experience and stand a chance to meet some of their favourite footballing legends.