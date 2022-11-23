Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Live
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lucas Hernandez Of France To Miss Remaining Matches Due To Injury

France coach Didier Deschamps expressed disappointment at the news calling Hernandez an important element in the team and a warrior.

Lucas Hernandez is helped off the pitch after sustaining an injury against Australia.
Lucas Hernandez is helped off the pitch after sustaining an injury against Australia. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 23 Nov 2022 3:12 pm

Another one of France's 2018 World Cup-winning team is injured and was ruled out of the title defense on Wednesday, and likely for the rest of the season. (More Football News)

Lucas Hernandez, the starting left-back four years ago, lasted just eight minutes of France's opening game against Australia on Tuesday before suffering a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

“We're losing an important element,” coach Didier Deschamps said in French soccer federation statement. “Lucas is a warrior.”

Hernandez seemed to twist his right knee while his leg was off the ground in the play that saw the cross delivered for Australia to score and take a shock early lead in France's 4-1 win.

The 26-year-old Bayern Munich defender was clutching at his knee in pain even before landing on the turf.

While his younger brother Theo prepared to come on as a replacement, Hernandez was treated on the pitch for a couple minutes before limping around the field to exit down the players' tunnel.

“It's never good to see one of your teammates leaving the field in that way,” France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said after the game. “I believe it is an important injury. He's not the first one.”

Hernandez now joins Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, who were ruled out before Deschamps picked his squad, as standout starters in the 2018 lineup missing in Qatar.

France also lost forwards Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku to injuries in training last week and central defender Raphael Varane, another key part of the 2018 team, has not played for six weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Lucas Hernandez France National Football Team Australia National Football Team Didier Deschamps Hugo Lloris
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Love' Detail On Belgium's World Cup Jersey Blocked By FIFA

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale Scores As Wales And USA Share Spoils

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Ride On Bukayo Saka's Brace To Hammer Iran 6-2

Sports

Fifa World Cup 2022: Netflix Documentary Highlights Ordeal of Nepali Workers

International

FIFA World Cup 2022: England And Iran Fans Experience Delay Due To Ticketing App Problem

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Pre-World Cup Interview Won't Impact Portugal Team, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: European Teams Abandon Plan To Wear 'One Love' Armbands After FIFA Calls For Sanctions

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans ‘Disappointed’ As JioCinema App 'Spoils' Live Streaming Experience

Business

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs Iran, Senegal Vs Netherlands, USA Vs Wales Live

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Raring To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lucas Hernandez Of France To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: World Cup Ticket Woes...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Fans Rejoice...