Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe To Face Good Friend Achraf Hakimi In The Semifinal

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

PSG teammates and good friends Kylian Mbappe and Acharaf Hakimi will face each other at the FIFA World Cup semifinal as France take on Morocco.

Mbappe has so far scored five goals in this world cup.
Mbappe has so far scored five goals in this world cup. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 12 Dec 2022 10:28 am

Kylian Mbappé is going to meet his good friend Achraf Hakimi again at this World Cup. Not like the first time in Qatar last week, when the France star went to visit his Paris Saint-Germain teammate at the Morocco team hotel in downtown Doha. (More Football News)

On Wednesday, Mbappé will be marked by Hakimi in a World Cup semifinal — his path to Morocco’s well-defended goal down the French left wing blocked by a player he rates highly.

“ACHRAF HAKIMI. BEST RB IN THE WORLD,” Mbappé wrote in English on his Twitter account in January, referring to the right back position Hakimi occupies for club and country.

It is a high-level duel as both approach a World Cup summit that would be historic for either team.

Mbappé versus Hakimi — the tournament’s top scorer with five goals in five games against the standout talent in the tournament-best defense that has conceded just once, and it was an own-goal.

It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship when the Moroccan player joined Mbappé at PSG in July 2021 from Inter Milan for a transfer fee reported to be 60 million euros ($63 million).

Two young men born within several weeks of each other in 1998 — just a few months after France won its first World Cup title — soon got along.

Hakimi has talked of how they share the same tastes in music and video games, and that Mbappé helps his Madrid-born friend learn French.

Hakimi is a devout Muslim and for the Eid Mubarak holiday this year they teamed up for a video shared by their club. Hakimi guided Mbappé, who has family ties to Morocco’s north African neighbor Algeria, through tasting food from the Arab region.

On the field for the French champion, they have a series of rehearsed handshakes and goal celebrations. Playing for PSG gives them many opportunities.

“It’s easy to play with a player like him,” Hakimi has said of Mbappé. “To give him the ball, knowing that he will make the difference.”

Mbappé has been the difference at this World Cup, especially when he score twice in wins over Denmark in the group stage and Poland in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Mbappé was kept in check about as much as is possible by England’s speedy right back Kyle Walker. He got just one clear shooting chance that went high and wide.

Still, he was involved in the move that led to France’s first goal in a 2-1 win and the decisive late winner followed a corner on the left flank that he helped create.

Morocco’s defense has stood like an immovable force and all its European opponents so far — Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal — failed to score in four full games plus extra time for the Spanish.

Hakimi has helped limit Morocco’s opponents to just 10 goal attempts on target combined, according to FIFA post-game statistics. Canada got an own-goal from defender Nayef Aguerd in a 2-1 win for Morocco.

Mbappé, meanwhile, has had 10 shots on target just by himself for a France team whose 11-goal total is the best of the four semifinalists.

At Al Khor Stadium on Wednesday, Mbappé continues pursuing his goal of being the youngest player besides Pelé to have two World Cup titles. France can become the first to retain its title since Pelé and Brazil in 1962.

Hakimi wants to be among the first African players to reach a World Cup final. That would be against either Croatia or Argentina, whose star Lionel Messi also plays for Qatar-owned PSG. May the best friend win.

Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football France National Football Team Morocco National Football Team Achraf Hakimi Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
