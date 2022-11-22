Iran players stood silent during the national anthem. Twitter/@mehdizafar

Gareth Southgate’s men locked horns with Iran on Monday. Ahead of the kick-off, something strange was observed. As the Alireza Jahanbakhsh led Iran geared up for the start, the Iranian side refused to sing the national anthem at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. (More Football News)

As the national anthem played, the 11 Iran players on the pitch showed no emotions or reaction to the anthem, standing still and silent. Feyenoord midfielder and Iran captain Jahanbakhsh later stated that it was a collective decision from the team to not sing the national anthem.

It was a show of protest and extended their support to the anti-government protesters in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Nationwide protests are going on in the Middle Eastern country after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody. Amini was detained by the moral police on the grounds of violating Islamic dress codes.

Some of the Iranian athletes representing Iran on the world stage have also chosen to not sing the national anthem and not celebrate victories to show support to the protesters. The nationwide protests have continued for two months now.

The gesture of the Iran football team has been applauded by many across the globe.

The game ended in England’s favour as the Three Lions ran riot over Iran, beating them 6-2. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish got on the score sheet as England dispatched Carlos Queiroz’s men with relative ease.

Iran will now face Wales on 25th November 22, 2022 at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan whereas England will face USA at the Al Bayt Stadium.

