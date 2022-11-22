Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Team Make Powerful Statement By Not Singing National Anthem

The Iran Football team did not sing or react to the national anthem as a protest against their government's brutal treatment of dissenters

Iran players stood silent during the national anthem.
Iran players stood silent during the national anthem. Twitter/@mehdizafar
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 9:23 am

Gareth Southgate’s men locked horns with Iran on Monday. Ahead of the kick-off, something strange was observed. As the Alireza Jahanbakhsh led Iran geared up for the start, the Iranian side refused to sing the national anthem at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. (More Football News)

As the national anthem played, the 11 Iran players on the pitch showed no emotions or reaction to the anthem, standing still and silent. Feyenoord midfielder and Iran captain Jahanbakhsh later stated that it was a collective decision from the team to not sing the national anthem. 

It was a show of protest and extended their support to the anti-government protesters in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Nationwide protests are going on in the Middle Eastern country after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody. Amini was detained by the moral police on the grounds of violating Islamic dress codes.

Some of the Iranian athletes representing Iran on the world stage have also chosen to not sing the national anthem and not celebrate victories to show support to the protesters. The nationwide protests have continued for two months now.

The gesture of the Iran football team has been applauded by many across the globe. 

The game ended in England’s favour as the Three Lions ran riot over Iran, beating them 6-2. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish got on the score sheet as England dispatched Carlos Queiroz’s men with relative ease.

Iran will now face Wales on 25th November 22, 2022 at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium in Al Rayyan whereas England will face USA at the Al Bayt Stadium.
 

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Iran National Football Team England National Football Team Alireza Jahanbakhsh Iran Vs England USA National Football Team Wales National Football Team Football Mahsa Amini
