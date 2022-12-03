Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History, Become The First African Team To Defeat Brazil At The WC

03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History, Become The First African Team To Defeat Brazil At The WC

Cameroon have become the first African side to defeat Brazil at the World Cup as Vincent Aboubakar's strike gave a 1-0 win to the Africans.

Cameroon crashed out of the World Cup despite winning their game against Brazil.
Cameroon crashed out of the World Cup despite winning their game against Brazil. Twitter/@sportbible
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 8:19 am

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club, made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. (More Football News)

Despite the victory on Friday, Cameroon finished third in its group and was eliminated.

The 24-year-old Ngom Mbekeli was Cameroon’s final substitution, coming on four minutes from time. Song credited his own former coach, Henri Michel, for giving him an opportunity in 1994 when he played for local club Tonnerre Yaoundé as he was making his World Cup debut.

“You need to trust youth,” Song said through a translator. “Henri Michel gave me an opportunity. He saw the potential in me. Now I’m the coach and I see potential in my young players.

“I knew (Ngom Mbekeli) was a good, quality player. He just needed an opportunity to show that. Hopefully his performance can motivate other local players.”

Goalkeeper Devis Epassy — thrust into action after usual starter Andre Onana was sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with Song before Cameroon’s previous game — earned player of the match honors for a series of difficult saves.

“No one knew me — even in Cameroon — until I started playing for the national team a year ago,” Epassy said through a translator. “We can be proud of what we’ve done tonight. We showed that we can also be a top team.”

Both Epassy and Aboubakar play for clubs in Saudi Arabia. With eight goals in seven games, the 22-year-old Aboubakar was the top scorer at the African Cup of Nations in January.

Song and Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon’s soccer federation president, are instilling a strict discipline policy modeled after the European clubs that they once played for — Song as a reliable defender and Eto’o as a standout striker.

“That’s where we let ourselves down in the past,” Song said. “Perhaps we didn’t do everything right, so we’re focusing on discipline.

“The team always needs to take precedent over individuals. When you play for the national team you need to do what’s expected of you.”

While Brazil had already advanced and used mostly reserves, Cameroon still became the first team to beat the five-time champion in the World Cup group stage since Norway did it at the 1998 tournament in France — ending an unbeaten run of 17 group matches.

“We realize now that we could have done better,” Song said. “But we’re a young team and today we’ve seen a young team getting stronger and stronger, and they should be congratulated on their performance.

“It’s a real shame that we have to go home now,” Song added. “But we are going to keep working and keep improving.”

Tags
Sports Fifa FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Football Cameroon National Football Team Brazil National Football Team Vincent Aboubakar Rigobert Song Jerome Ngom Mbekeli Devis Epassy
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Run Ends Despite 4-2 Win Over Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Hold On To Their Lead To Beat Canada And Enter Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Two Huge Romelu Lukaku Misses See Belgium Get Eliminated, Croatia Through To Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Declan Rice Admits To Feeling The Strain Due To Mid-Season World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar's Further Participation To Be Decided After Cameroon Match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana, Uruguay Butt Heads Again After The Infamous 2010 World Cup Meeting

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Try To Stay Alive In David Vs Goliath Battle, Brazil May Rotate Squad

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland, Serbia Lock Horns To Book A Round Of 16 Berth

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran National Team Reaches Home To A Subdued Welcome

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar's Strike...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Antoine Griezmann Enjoying...

Advertisement