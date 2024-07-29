Ayenda formally known as Afghanistan youth, wear creations by 4TheWalk and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. To celebrate gender equality at the Olympics, PARITY Paris hosted a runway show in conjunction with the Coca-Cola House.
U.S. former swimmer Janet Evans, left, wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and her daughter Sydney Wilson wears a creation by Marine Serre and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero wears a creation by Highlight Studio, handbag by Marianna Laurent and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Former U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson wears a creation by 4THEWalk and Sneex footwear , during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy wears a creation by Max Mara during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
British former soccer player Eniola Aluko wears a creation by Keta Gutmane and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
New Zealand's BMX athlete Sarah Walker wears a creation by 4TheWalk and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Former U.S. swimmer Katie Hoff wears a creation by July Bet and Sneex Footwear r, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa wears a creation by 4TheWalk and CALLA Paris, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
U.S. beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Former U.S. volleyball athlete Danielle Scott-Arruda wears a creation by Ester Manbas and Aspics Footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.