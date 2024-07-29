Sports

Olympians Sashay Down Runway To Celebrate Gender Parity At Paris Games - In Pics

Conceptualised by four-time U.S. Olympic medallist Angela Ruggiero, 20 or so former or current Olympians sashayed down a makeshift runway on Sunday (July 28) at a Paris restaurant, in celebration of gender parity at these Games. “And the Olympics are in Paris. I mean, what a perfect venue to celebrate a monumental achievement of gender parity on the field while nodding to opportunities off the field, including elevating these women’s voices through style,” Ruggiero told The Associated Press. This year, the International Olympic Committee set a goal of a 50-50 split between male and female athletes. For the first time, women have an equal share with men of an entry quota that’s 10,500 athletes across 329 events.