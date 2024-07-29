Sports

Olympians Sashay Down Runway To Celebrate Gender Parity At Paris Games - In Pics

Conceptualised by four-time U.S. Olympic medallist Angela Ruggiero, 20 or so former or current Olympians sashayed down a makeshift runway on Sunday (July 28) at a Paris restaurant, in celebration of gender parity at these Games. “And the Olympics are in Paris. I mean, what a perfect venue to celebrate a monumental achievement of gender parity on the field while nodding to opportunities off the field, including elevating these women’s voices through style,” Ruggiero told The Associated Press. This year, the International Olympic Committee set a goal of a 50-50 split between male and female athletes. For the first time, women have an equal share with men of an entry quota that’s 10,500 athletes across 329 events.

Ayenda, Afghanistan youth, wear creations by 4TheWalk and Sneex footwear | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Ayenda formally known as Afghanistan youth, wear creations by 4TheWalk and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. To celebrate gender equality at the Olympics, PARITY Paris hosted a runway show in conjunction with the Coca-Cola House.

2/11
U.S. former swimmer Janet Evans and her daughter Sydney Wilson
U.S. former swimmer Janet Evans and her daughter Sydney Wilson | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

U.S. former swimmer Janet Evans, left, wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and her daughter Sydney Wilson wears a creation by Marine Serre and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/11
Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero
Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero wears a creation by Highlight Studio, handbag by Marianna Laurent and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/11
Former U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson
Former U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Former U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson wears a creation by 4THEWalk and Sneex footwear , during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

5/11
Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy
Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy wears a creation by Max Mara during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/11
British former soccer player Eniola Aluko
British former soccer player Eniola Aluko | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

British former soccer player Eniola Aluko wears a creation by Keta Gutmane and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/11
New Zealands BMX athlete Sarah Walker
New Zealand's BMX athlete Sarah Walker | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

New Zealand's BMX athlete Sarah Walker wears a creation by 4TheWalk and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/11
Former U.S. swimmer Katie Hoff
Former U.S. swimmer Katie Hoff | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Former U.S. swimmer Katie Hoff wears a creation by July Bet and Sneex Footwear r, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

9/11
Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa
Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa wears a creation by 4TheWalk and CALLA Paris, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/11
U.S. beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings
U.S. beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

U.S. beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

11/11
Former U.S. volleyball athlete Danielle Scott-Arruda
Former U.S. volleyball athlete Danielle Scott-Arruda | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Former U.S. volleyball athlete Danielle Scott-Arruda wears a creation by Ester Manbas and Aspics Footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

