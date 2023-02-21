Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
England vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: England Hammer Pakistan By 114 Runs

England vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: England Hammer Pakistan By 114 Runs

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

With this victory, England remained unbeaten in the group stage.
With this victory, England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 10:26 pm

The big-hitting Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 81 off 40 balls as England outplayed Pakistan by 114 runs in a dead rubber of the Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

With England already qualifying for the semifinals as table toppers along with second placed India, the game was a lot about fine-tuning their preparation for the knock-out game on Friday.

Opener Danielle Wyatt gave England a fine start with 59 off 33 balls before Sciver-Brunt unleashed carnage in his knock comprising 12 fours and a six to take her team a massive 213 for five.

Amy Jones also made a quickfire 47 off 31 balls.

Pakistan were never in the run chase and crawled to 99 for nine in 20 overs. England remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Dean picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia are set to face India in the first semifinal on Thursday, while England's semifinal opponent will be decided following the New Zealand-South Africa contest on Tuesday night.

