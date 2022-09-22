Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
ENG-W Vs IND-W, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur Smashes 143 Not Out As India Beat England By 88 Runs

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. It was also India women’s first ODI series win in England after 1999.

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century against England in the 2nd women's ODI on Wednesday.
Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her century against England in the 2nd women's ODI on Wednesday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 9:32 am

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rekindled the memories of 2017 World Cup with a magnificent 143 not out as Indian women completed their first ODI series in England since 1999 on Wednesday. Riding on Harmanpreet’s knock, India amassed their highest-ever overseas total of 333/5 against England in the second ODI. (More Cricket News)

In reply, England were all out for 245 in 44.2 overs with seamer Renuka Singh starring with the ball picking up four wickets for 57 runs. Danielle Wyatt top-scored for England with 65 while Alice Capsey (39), Amy Jones (39) and Charlotte Dean (37) also contributing.

Earlier, Harmanpreet smashed 18 fours and four sixes en route her 111-ball knock and also enjoyed a fine 112-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harleen Deol (58 off 72 balls). She also added 50 with Pooja Vastrakar (18) and another 71 runs in four overs with Deepti Sharma (15 not out) for the unbroken sixth wicket stand.

However, it was in the last three overs in which Harmanpreet literally took the game away from England's grasp as a total of 334 being chased in a WODI looks improbable even though the pitch being a batting belter.

In the last three overs, Indian team scored 62 runs, courtesy its skipper, who was in imperious touch while reaching her fifth hundred in WODIs. The innings had Harmanpreet's trademark slog sweeps over cow corner which fetched him a couple of sixes while there were disdainful sixes over cover region.

With the pitch offering little help for bowlers, hitting through the line was very easy and England's bowling attack did suffer a bit with only off-spinner Dean (1/39) ending with respectable figures. The worst sufferer was debutant left-arm seamer Freya Kemp, who did decently till the end of her seventh over in which she had conceded only 28 runs.

However, in the last three overs, Harmanpreet hit her for boundaries to every single corner as Kemp ended with nightmarish figures of 1/82 at the end of 10 overs. It was the worst performance by an England women's team debutant.

Such was Harmanpreet's dominance that Deepti Sharma, who still holds the individual record (188) by an Indian batter in WODIs, was more of a spectator during their sixth wicket stand. The final ODI, which is also Jhulan Goswami’s farewell match, is on Saturday.

Brief Scores: India Women 333/5 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 143 not out, Harleen Deol 58, Freya Kemp 1/82) beat England 245 all out in 44.2 overs (Danielle Wyatt 65; Renuka Singh 4/57) by 88 runs.

