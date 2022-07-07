ENG Vs IND, 1st T20I, Live Scores And Updates: India Bat First; Arshdeep Singh Makes Debut

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the first T20 International match at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. Live streaming England vs India,first T20I is available on SonyLIV. (More Cricket News)

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary

Arshdeep Singh, the 23-year-old pacer, is making his India debut. He got the cap for the skipper himself.

Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia



He receives his cap from Captain @ImRo45#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2YOY15GwRj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2022

Here are the playing XIs:

England : Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

This is nothing less than a revenge match for India, who lost to England in the rescheduled Test in dramatic fashion. But none of the players who played in the Edgbaston Test are not available for this time. So to speak, this is in every sense player audition ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

For England, this formally launches the Jos Buttler-era in white-ball cricket. Buttler took over the reins from Eoin Morgan as the full time

England limited-overs captain.

This is the 20th T20I meeting between England and India. They first met in September 2007, which was won by India by 18 runs. They last

played in March 2021, and India won it by 36 runs. Head-to-head, India led 10-9.

India and England have a 3-3 head-to-head record in the T20I series in seven. But India have won the last three.