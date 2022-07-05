ENG Vs IND, 5th Test, Day 5: England Thrash India By Seven Wickets, Level Series 2-2 - Highlights

Ben Stokes' England are on a roll. They knocked off the required 116 runs on Day 5 in just 27.4 overs on Tuesday for a fourth successive Test win, and deny India their fourth series win in England. Resuming on 259/3 (57), England completed their record chase in double quick time with Joe Root (142 not out off 173) and Jonny Bairstow (114 not out off 145) toying with the famed Indian pace attack at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The seven-wicket win in the rescheduled fifth Test helped England level the series 2-2. Also, this was their 50th Test win against India in 131 meetings.

India miracles on the final day of the match to revive their fortunes but nothing worked in their favour. In contrast, England continued from where they left off on Monday with Root and Bairstow in complete control. And their unbeaten stand of 269 runs for the fourth wicket was a testament to that fact.

The match started on Friday with England pacers dominating Indian batters, then the visitors rode Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja centuries to post 416 in the first innings. England replied with a score of 284, thanks to Bairstow's third successive ton. India then set a target of 378 runs. And as it happened in the last three Tests in England, against New Zealand, the fourth innings continued to be 'Bazballed' -- by five wickets (twice), by seven, and now seven. That's what Ben Stokes wanted from the start, as expressed during the toss.

The defeat also severely dented India's hopes of making successive ICC World Test Championship final.

For the record, the Test series started with a draw in Trent Bridge last August, followed by India's 151-run win at Lord's. England responded with an innings and 76 runs win at Headingley. India took the lead with a 157-run win at The Oval, then the scheduled Old Trafford meeting was cancelled/postponed following India's failure to field a team, thanks to COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

India's win count in England remains in single digits, nine in 67. And they have never won three matches in a tour. The white ball leg starts with the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday. Catch Day 5 highlights and cricket scores of ENG vs IND, 5th Test.

4:59 PM IST: The Honours

Jonny Bairstow is the player of the match, while his Yorkshire mate Joe Root is the player of the series.

4:45 PM IST: Indeed

4:34 PM IST: Result

Ravindra Jadeja on. A single, then a four. A dot, then a single as Joe Root finishes off with a reverse sweep. Root 137 not out; Jonny Bairstow - 113 not out. And their stand - 269 runs in 52.3 overs. England win by seven wickets. ENG - 378/3 & 284; IND - 245 & 416.

4:31 PM IST: Fours

Mohammed Siraj on with his 15th over. A single for a 250-run stand, then three back-to-back fours as Jonny Bairstow changes gears. 14 from the over.

4:28 PM IST: Bairstow 100

Ravindra Jadeja on with his 18th over. Jonny Bairstow takes a quick single off the fourth, and fourth hundred in as many Tests and twice in the match. 100 off 138 with 12 fours and one six. England need 20 runs. ENG - 358/3 (75)

4:23 PM IST: 350 Up

Joe Root pulls the third for a couple and 350 up for England. Then another four, cutting brilliantly. Fuller, and two more to mid-wicket. 10 from the over. England need 22 runs. ENG - 356/3 (74)

4:17 PM IST: No Fight Left

Shardul Thakur continues, and Joe Root is showing his full range. Comes down and lofts over the bowler's head for a four off the second. A dot, then reverse sweeps for a six. This time he has done it this summer. 12 from the over. No, the last ball's no-ball. Thakur reloading. And it's a wide for height. 14 from the over. England need 32 runs. Jonny Bairstow is on 98. ENG - 346/3 (72)

4:10 PM IST: Spin On

Ravindra Jadeja returns for his 16th over. And he manages to test Jot Root. A single off the fifth. England need 46 runs. ENG - 332/3 (71)

4:01 PM IST: Drinks

Mohammed Siraj on with his 14th over. Joe Root takes on the bouncer and almost carried to Hanuma Vihari at fine leg, and four. England need 53 runs. ENG - 325/3 (69)

3:57 PM IST: Bowling Change

Shardul Thakur replaces Jasprit Bumrah. Two from it. 58 runs in the last ten overs. England need 57 runs. ENG - 321/3 (68)

3:46 PM IST: 200-run Stand

Jasprit Bumrah on with his 17th over. Joe Root hit back-to-back fours, and a 200-run stand in 248 balls. A single off the fourth, and Root on 99. Nine from the over. England need 68 runs. ENG - 310/3 (66)

3:41 PM IST: 300 Up

Mohammed Siraj on with 12th over. Three from the over. England need 77 runs. ENG - 301/3 (65)

3:32 PM IST: More Freebies

Mohammed Shami on with his 15th over. More freebies. Four byes to start, and a four off the blade of Joe Root to end the over. 10 from the over. England need 80 runs. ENG - 298/3 (63)

3:26 PM IST: Nothing For India

Jasprit Bumrah continues. Jonny Bairstow starts with a four, then a couple off the fifth. He's now on 91 off 109. His stand with Joe Root (82 off 120) is 179. England need 90 runs. ENG - 288/3 (62)

3:22 PM IST: Under 100 Now

Mohammed Shami continues. Three dots, then four byes, down the leg and ball beats beat both Jonny Bairstow and Rishabh Pant. Five runs from the over. England need 96 runs. ENG - 282/3 (61)

3:18 PM IST: Bowling Change

Jasprit Bumrah on. Inside edge and goes for a four. Lucky Joe Root. No chance for Rishabh Pant to stop that. Six from the over. England need 101 runs. ENG - 277/3 (60)

3:13 PM IST: Fours

Mohammed Shami on with his 13th over. Jonny Bairstow hits successive fours, off the fourth and fifth. Eight from the over. Bairstow and Joe Root on 83 and 77 runs respectively. England need 107 runs. ENG - 271/3 (59)

3:05 PM IST: 115 More For England

Four runs from Mohammed Siraj's over. England need 115 runs. The fourth-wicket stand between Joe Root and Joe Root is now worth 154. ENG - 263/3 (58)

2:57 PM IST: Ready

Mohammed Siraj to start proceedings. Joe Root will face the first ball of the day. England need 119 runs to seal the win and level the series 2-2. If England win, this will be their highest successful chase in Tests, and in contrast, the highest total that India fail to defent.

2:10 PM IST: India Need Miracles

With both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow set at the crease, India will need something special to pull off a win from here. Even if India manage to get Root and Bairstow early, there is still Ben Stokes and Sam Billings to come.

2:00 PM IST: Welcome Greetings

Hello and welcome to the final day of the fifth Test match between India and England.