Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United Stun ATK Mohun Bagan; Army Red Hold Chennaiyin FC

Rajasthan United FC created a big upset, stunning local favourites ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in a Group B fixture of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. It was a grand debut for RUFC in the tournament, as Gyanman Niukm got the all-important winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to silence the home crowd. (More Football News)

Earlier, Kiyan Nasiri had given ATKMB the lead two minutes before the end of the first-half, only to see Kyrgyz Bektur Amangeldiev equalise just before half-time. Ashique Kuruniyan then put ATKMB ahead immediately after resumption but Lalremsanga Fanai tied it all up again in the 61st minute.

Just when everyone thought that the game was headed towards a stalemate, Arunachal's first ever player to play top flight football in India, Nikum slotted one past ATKMB keeper Arsh Shaikh to create history.

ATKMB started as home favourites do, piling on attack after attack but the organised RUFC defence ably led by Man of the Match Niraj Kumar in goal thwarted all. In the 20th minute, Niraj produced a stunning double save, first from a strike by Norwegian international Johhny Kauko and then when Kiyan went for goal off the rebound.

Just after the half-hour mark, Liston Colaco sent a free-kick which was goal bound, only to find Niraj brilliantly up to the task again. The goal came when Hugo Boumous began a counter-attack and found Ashique on the left wing, who delivered a cross for Kiyan to score.

ATKMB's joy was shortlived, however, as RUFC struck just before the half-time whistle when Neihsial made a run outwitting the ATKMB defence and crossed for Amangeldiev to score. ATKMB were in experimental mode in the match as coach Juan Ferrando took off Liston in the first-half and Boumous later in the second session to bring in defender Ashish Rai.

However, they were clearly stung by the equaliser as they came out after the lemon break to take the lead again. Boumous took a clever quick free-kick to find Ashique unmarked inside the box, who drove in to place it inside the net perfectly to score his first goal in his very first competitive game for ATKMB.

Then came the double change which changed the match. Ferrando took out Boumous and Florentine Pogba to bring in defenders Ashish Rai and Subhasish Bose. RUFC took advantage and forayed forward with Lalremsanga Fanai taking advantage of a melee inside the box to slot home.

ATKMB stepped up their attack once again and on another day, the result could have been different. Kiyan saw one come-off the crossbar and Manvir missed with just the keeper to beat when his shot sailed over in the 75th minute.

With RUFC crowding their defence and ATKMB on the attack, there seemed only two results possible as the game entered five minutes of stoppage time. In the very last minute, RUFC launched a counter from their half and found the ATKMB defence back tracking. A cross from the left found Nikum right in front of ATKMB goalie and he made no mistake to give RUFC a famous victory.

In another match of the day, former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC failed to go past Army Red and dropped points, after an intense 2-2 draw. The group C fixture turned on its head after a barren first 45 minutes as the Reds took the lead through Lethaolen Khongsai (54') which was neutralised by Julius Duker, a minute before the regulation time.

Chennaiyin almost had full points when Edwin Vanspaul struck in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time but they could not see through the final minute with Army Red's Liton Shil (90+6') dashing their hopes in a crazy final seven minutes' action.