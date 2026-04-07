Denver Nuggets 137-132 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Jokic’s Triple-Double Powers OT Comeback Win

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, left, falls as he puts up a shot after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, back right, as center Robert Williams III looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski

1/9 Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, right, fouls Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, center, as Portland forward Deni Avdija defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





2/9 Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III grabs the ball as forward Deni Avdija, left, blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as he puts up a shot as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





3/9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, and guard Jrue Holiday in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





4/9 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, right, drives to the rim as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





5/9 Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





6/9 Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, front right, and forward Aaron Gordon defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





7/9 Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, looks to pass the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





8/9 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after making a driving basket late in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





9/9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, avoids Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday to set up for a three-point basket in overtime of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski





