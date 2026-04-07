Denver Nuggets 137-132 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Jokic’s Triple-Double Powers OT Comeback Win
Denver Nuggets edged past Portland Trail Blazers 137-132 in a thrilling overtime contest, overturning a big deficit to seal the win. Nikola Jokic led the way with a dominant triple-double, 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Aaron Gordon added 23 points, including crucial late baskets that forced overtime and swung momentum in Denver’s favour. Portland had looked in control for most of the game, even leading by double digits late, with Toumani Camara starring with 30 points and the team knocking down a franchise-record 25 three-pointers. However, the Nuggets finished stronger, outscoring the Blazers in overtime to complete a comeback win and strengthen their position in the Western Conference standings.
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