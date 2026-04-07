Denver Nuggets 137-132 Portland Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Jokic’s Triple-Double Powers OT Comeback Win

Denver Nuggets edged past Portland Trail Blazers 137-132 in a thrilling overtime contest, overturning a big deficit to seal the win. Nikola Jokic led the way with a dominant triple-double, 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Aaron Gordon added 23 points, including crucial late baskets that forced overtime and swung momentum in Denver’s favour. Portland had looked in control for most of the game, even leading by double digits late, with Toumani Camara starring with 30 points and the team knocking down a franchise-record 25 three-pointers. However, the Nuggets finished stronger, outscoring the Blazers in overtime to complete a comeback win and strengthen their position in the Western Conference standings.

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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, left, falls as he puts up a shot after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara, back right, as center Robert Williams III looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, right, fouls Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, center, as Portland forward Deni Avdija defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III grabs the ball as forward Deni Avdija, left, blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as he puts up a shot as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, center, drives to the basket between Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, and guard Jrue Holiday in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, right, drives to the rim as Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, front right, and forward Aaron Gordon defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Julian Strawther
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, looks to pass the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after making a driving basket late in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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denver nuggets vs portland trail blazers nba basketball-Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, avoids Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday to set up for a three-point basket in overtime of an NBA basketball game, in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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