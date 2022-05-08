Delhi Capitals Hit By COVID-19 Again, IPL 2022 Match Against Chennai Super Kings Uncertain

Hour before the scheduled start of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Delhi Capitals team has been forced into isolation on Sunday.

IPL Points Table | Schedule | Cricket News

According to reports, a Delhi Capitals net bowler has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has asked the team members to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," IPL sources told PTI.

As per the IPL protocol, Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

This is the second time this IPL season that the Delhi-based team has been forced into isolation due to coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

But the BCCI has not issued any comment on whether the CSK vs DC match at DY Patil Sports Academy will go ahead. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

"We understand the match will go ahead, otherwise we would have been informed by now," Cricbuzz reported a CSK official as saying. "It is only a net bowler and all players are in their rooms. So we do not expect changes."

Earlier, six members of Delhi Capitals contingent including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert and three other non-playing members had tested positive for the virus.

The mini-outbreak forced the IPL to move Capitals' matches against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Pune to Mumbai.

With 10 points, the Rishabh Pant-led DC are fifth in the IPL 2022 table. They have won five and lost five.

Delhi Capitals' will take on Rajasthan Royals on May 11, Punjab Kings on May 16 and Mumbai Indians on May 21.