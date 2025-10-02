Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming, 4th ODI: ZIM-W Take On UAE-W In Bulawayo

Zimbabwe women will eye series victory over UAE women in the 4th ODI
ZIM-W lead the series 2-1
UAE-W women will look to level the series before the T20Is
Hosts Zimbabwe women will look to clinch the series when they take on United Arab Emirates women in the fourth ODI on Thursday, October 2 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The hosts lead 2-1 in the four-match series before the start of the T20Is.
Zimbabwe women lost the first ODI by 36 runs but came back strongly in the second ODI to win by six wickets before taking a series lead in the third ODI by registering a 33-run victory.
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano is the captain of ZIM-W side whereas UAE-W is led by Esha Oza.
Squads:
Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team
Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
United Arab Emirates Women’s Cricket Team
Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - 4th ODI Live Streaming Info
Date – October 02, 2025
Time – 12:45 PM IST
Venue – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Broadcast – One can catch the live streaming of ZIM-W vs UAE-W match on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.