Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming, 4th ODI: ZIM-W Take On UAE-W In Bulawayo

Here is all you need to know about the fourth and final ODI between Zimbabwe women and United Arab Emirates women: toss update, squads, and live streaming info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
UAE National Cricket Team Womens Asia Cup 2024 X Emirates Cricket
UAE National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | @EmiratesCricket
  • Zimbabwe women will eye series victory over UAE women in the 4th ODI

  • ZIM-W lead the series 2-1

  • UAE-W women will look to level the series before the T20Is

Hosts Zimbabwe women will look to clinch the series when they take on United Arab Emirates women in the fourth ODI on Thursday, October 2 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The hosts lead 2-1 in the four-match series before the start of the T20Is.

Zimbabwe women lost the first ODI by 36 runs but came back strongly in the second ODI to win by six wickets before taking a series lead in the third ODI by registering a 33-run victory.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano is the captain of ZIM-W side whereas UAE-W is led by Esha Oza.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket Team

Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

United Arab Emirates Women’s Cricket Team

Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - 4th ODI Live Streaming Info

Date – October 02, 2025

Time – 12:45 PM IST

Venue – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Broadcast – One can catch the live streaming of ZIM-W vs UAE-W match on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

Published At:
