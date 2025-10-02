Zimbabwe Vs Kenya Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: ZIM Take On KEN In Harare

Zimbabwe take on Kenya in the 2nd Semi-Final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Thursday, October 2 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.
Both teams have clashed against each other two times. Zimbabwe are leading the head-to-head contest by winning the both clashes. KEN will look to improve their record against ZIM by giving them a tough competition in today's match.
Zimbabwe Vs kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Dion Myers, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza, Brendan Taylor
Kenya Squad: Dhiren Gondaria(c), Pushkar Sharma, Rakep Patel, Sachin Bhudia, Jasraj Kundi, Vraj Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Sachin Gill, Sukhdeep Singh(w), Nitish Hirani, Peter Langat, Vishil Patel, Francis Mutua, Neil Mugabe, Lucas Ndandason, Rushab Patel
Zimbabwe Vs Kenya ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Live Streaming Info
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website.
The Zimbabwe Vs Kenya clash will start at 5:20pm IST.