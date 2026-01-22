WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Draft Jintimani Kalita To Replace Injured Titas Sadhu For Remainder Season

Jintimani Kalita has only played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians in her WPL career so far and has been picked up INR 10 lakhs

WPL 2026 updates
Gujarat Giants has replaced injured Titas Sadhu with Jintimani Lalita for the remained of WPL 2026 Photo: X/Women's Premier League
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jintimani Kalita has been drafted by Gujarat Giants at her base price of INR 10 lakhs

  • She replaces injured Titas Sadhu who hasn't played any game for GG in this season

  • Jintimani Kalita has 13 WPL to her name so far

Gujarat Giants on Thursday drafted in pacer Jintimani Kalita as a replacement for injured Titas Sadhu for the remainder of the Women's Premier League.

Sadhu had joined the Giants from Delhi Capitals ahead of this WPL season, but the 21-year-old has not played any matches so far.

Kalita arrives at the Giants' camp from Mumbai Indians, for whom she has played 13 WPL matches.

The 22-year-old joins the Giants for Rs 10 lakh.

