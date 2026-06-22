Women's T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj Identifies Key Changes Needed for Semi-Final Push After India's Loss Against SA

Mithali Raj said India now face a "tough road ahead" and may need to beat Australia to reach the semi-finals
The former captain suggested promoting Harmanpreet Kaur to No. 4 and moving Jemimah Rodrigues to No. 5
Raj also praised young spinner Shree Charani for her disciplined spell and crucial breakthroughs against South Africa
India's six-wicket defeat to South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has significantly complicated their path to the semi-finals, and former captain Mithali Raj believes Harmanpreet Kaur's side now has little margin for error.
The loss in Manchester ended India's unbeaten start to the tournament and handed momentum to the Proteas, who chased down 159 thanks to a match-winning unbeaten knock from Marizanne Kapp.
Speaking on JioStar's Adidas Match Centre Live, Raj admitted the result was a major setback for India, especially considering what was at stake.
"It was a disappointing game for India because, had they won this, they would be on top of the table, and now they have no other choice but to beat Australia to get into the semi-finals. It was their game to win because it's a little tough road ahead," Raj said.
India had several opportunities to tighten their grip on the contest after posting a competitive total. However, dropped chances and Kapp's calm presence under pressure allowed South Africa to wrest control of the chase and secure a crucial victory.
Mithali Suggests Batting Order Change for Harmanpreet and Jemimah
Beyond the result itself, Raj also highlighted a possible tactical adjustment that could help India maximize their batting resources in the remaining matches.
The former skipper suggested that captain Harmanpreet Kaur should move up to No. 4, with Jemimah Rodrigues shifting to No. 5. According to Raj, the change could allow Rodrigues to face more spin during the middle overs, a phase where she has historically been at her most effective.
"Perhaps Harmanpreet can come in at number four and Jemimah at number five. Jemimah has played at number five before and scored a lot of runs there. By the time she comes in, she will most likely face the spinners, which is her strength," Raj explained.
She further noted that Rodrigues' ability to use her feet and play sweeps and scoops could help her regain confidence and rhythm after a lean run with the bat.
Shree Charani Earns Praise Despite Defeat
While the result was disappointing for India, Raj reserved special praise for young spinner Shree Charani, who once again impressed on the global stage. Charani's spell briefly swung momentum back India's way when she removed two key South African batters in a crucial over.
"Shree Charani is a quick learner," Raj said. "There wasn't much turn on offer, but she made sure that she was attacking the stumps consistently. She varied her pace and lengths and even set the fields she wanted."
Raj added that Charani's disciplined lines and ability to keep the batters guessing demonstrated maturity beyond her years, offering India a significant positive to take from an otherwise frustrating evening.
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