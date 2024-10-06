Cricket

WI-W Vs SCO-W, Women's T20 World Cup: All-Round Windies Beat Scotland By Six Wickets

West Indies chased down Scotland's 100-run target in just 11.4 overs to register their first win of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Deandra-Dottin-Chinelle-Henry-west-indies-womens-t20-cricket-world-cup-2024
Deandra Dottin (28 off 15 balls) and Chinelle Henry (18 off 10 balls) remained unbeaten as West Indies won with 50 balls to spare. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Riding on their excellent show with the ball, West Indies got the better of Scotland by six wickets in their Women's T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

With this, West Indies opened their account in the tournament after losing the first match to South Africa by 10 wickets.

For Scotland, it was their second successive defeat.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Scotland could only manage 99 for eight in their allotted 20 overs with leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (3/22) doing the star turn for the Windies with the ball.

Skipper Kathryn Bryce and Ailsa Lister made 25 and 26, respectively, for the Scots who are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

When their turn to bat came, the West Indies too were off to a bad start and lost their opener Stafanie Taylor with just 5 runs on the board in the innings' first over.

Qiana Joseph (31 off 18 balls) stabilised the innings before the duo of Deandra Dottin (28 off 15 balls) and Chinelle Henry (18 off 10 balls) remained unbeaten to steer their side to win with 50 balls to spare.

Olivia Bell (2/18) was the most successful bowler for Scotland.

Brief scores: Scotland: 99/8 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 25, Ailsa Lister 26; Afy Fletcher 3/22). West Indies: 101/4 in 11.4 overs (Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin not out 28).

