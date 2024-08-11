Cricket

WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies

Temba Bavuma is ready to "throw caution to the wind" after an inspired South Africa performance on day four kept their hopes alive against West Indies

South Africas Temba Bavuma in action against West Indies
South Africa's Temba Bavuma in action against West Indies
info_icon

Temba Bavuma is ready to "throw caution to the wind" after an inspired South Africa performance on day four kept their hopes alive against West Indies. (More Cricket News)

On another day of limited play due to heavy rain, West Indies struggled through the rest of their innings.

Jason Holder (36) and Kavem Hodge (25) were both taken before Keshav Maharaj (4-76) got his fourth wicket of the innings when Joshua Da Silva (one) was caught.

Kagiso Rabada's 3-56 put West Indies on the back foot, and even Jomel Warrican's 35 could not do much to up their score as they failed to mount a late push.

Jayden Seales was then bowled for four, seeing West Indies finish on 233, trailing the Proteas' score by 124 runs.

South Africa set themselves up nicely for the final day of the Test, with Tony de Zorzi (14) and Aiden Markram (nine) putting the tourists into a 154-run lead at the end of day four.

"Hopefully we can get a full day because that will obviously give us a realistic chance of getting a result," said Bavuma.

"To use the old cliche, we will have to take care of the first hour to set it up and if it's going our way, then we can throw caution to the wind to see what happens.

"But it's imperative that we set it up in that first hour."

De Zorzi and Markram will be looking to keep the pressure on when they resume play at 30-0 on Sunday at Port of Spain.

