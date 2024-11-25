Cricket

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: West Indies In Control As Bangladesh Battle To Avoid Follow-On

It is all about hanging on now for Bangladesh, who have to somehow see out the next two days if they are to avoid a fifth straight Test defeat

Bangladesh-Batter-Jaker-Ali-Anik-West-Indies
Jaker Ali led Bangladesh's resistance.
West Indies will take a 181-run lead heading into day four of their opening Test against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

Having dominated day two, West Indies turned in another excellent display on Sunday to further gain control of the match.

After resuming on 40-2, Bangladesh saw Shahadat Hossain fall to Kemar Roach (1-30), but Mominul Haque did reach 50 before he was pinned lbw by Jayden Seales (2-42).

Shamar Joseph dismissed Litton Das (40) soon after as the Windies bowlers stepped into their rhythm, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (23) was soon sent packing by Alzarri Joseph, who grabbed his second wicket when he bowled Taijul Islam (18).

However, that wicket came after Taijul had combined with Jaker Ali (53) to offer some resistance and ensured the tourists avoided the follow-on.

Action from the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua. - X/Windies Cricket
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Windies Pacers Leave BAN In Trouble

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jaker was caught by Seales when attempting to slog Justin Greaves (2-34), with Taskin Ahmed (11 not out) and Shoriful Islam (five not out) guiding Bangladesh to 269-9 at stumps, chasing West Indies' first-innings total of 450.

Data Debrief: Bravery needed for Bangladesh

It is all about hanging on now for Bangladesh, who have to somehow see out the next two days if they are to avoid a fifth straight Test defeat.

West Indies, meanwhile, look all set to make it five Tests unbeaten at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, where Bangladesh are out to avoid a third loss.

