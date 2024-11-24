West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Can BAN Spark Fightback After Wobbly Start?

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the opening Test between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The visitors were rocked late on Day 2 as they began their response to the Windies' first-innings total of 450 for 9 declared in a wobbly manner. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh were reduced to 40 for 2 at stumps on the second day, and thus trail the hosts by 410 runs with eight wickets in hand ahead of Day 3. The match is the first of a two-Test series, which will be followed by a white-ball leg comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs BAN Test, right here.
Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva(w), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales