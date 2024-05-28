A disappointed Rassie van der Dussen warned South Africa only have "one more chance" to prepare for the T20 World Cup after suffering a series defeat to West Indies on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Brandon King's side secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after West Indies managed a 16-run victory in Kingston.
Quinton de Kock smashed a 17-ball 41 as South Africa blasted 81 from their first five overs, yet ultimately fell short when chasing a target of 208.
With the upcoming World Cup in the Windies and United States, South Africa captain Van der Dussen acknowledged his frustrations.
"We let them get too much again," he said after the convincing defeat. "The spinners bowled really well; [Nqabayomzi] Peter, on debut, [was] brilliant.
"Looking at the way [Romario] Shepherd bowled today, he was disciplined. It was really disappointing. We have one more chance, and looking to bounce back [on Sunday]."
Roston Chase crashed a remarkable 67 not out off just 38 deliveries to guide the Windies to an imposing total of 207-7 in the first innings.
"[I] waited for the opportunity. [I am] accustomed to playing this role in the Caribbean Premier League," Chase said of his performance.
"[Daren] Sammy spoke to me. The plan was to take it to 14 overs. Then, we realised that the wicket was better than yesterday."
Gudakesh Motie then did the damage with the ball, removing Van der Dussen on 30, as well as Andile Phehlukwayo (three) and Wiaan Mulder (nine) for his impressive 3-22.
"It's an amazing feeling [to win the series]," captain King added. "Chase is very valuable. Very happy with his performance.
"They had a good start. It finished well for us. Play really good cricket – that's what we are focusing [on]."