Cricket

WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings

Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with 86 runs, and opener Tony de Zorzi too hit a half-century (78) in South Africa's 357-run total. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs RSA match

wi-vs-rsa-1st-test-windies-cricket-x-photo
Action from the first Test between West Indies and South Africa in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo: X/Windies Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the first West Indies vs South Africa Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday (August 9, 2024). After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Proteas have been dismissed for a total of 357 runs in the first innings. Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with 86 runs, and opener Tony de Zorzi too hit a half-century (78). The hosts are looking to respond strongly with the bat. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs RSA match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The first two days of the Test have been affected by rain, and spectators are hoping for no more downpour so that a result is possible. The South Africa tour of West Indies comprises two Tests and three T20Is.

