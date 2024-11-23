West Indies are targeting a big score as they look to put Bangladesh firmly on the back foot after an impressive showing on day one. (More Sports News)
Mikyle Louis plundered 97 and Alick Athanaze scored 90 as West Indies reached stumps on Friday at 250-5.
Justin Greaves (11 not out) and Joshua Da Silva (14 not out) will return to the crease on Saturday and Louis is confident the Windies can push on and stamp their authority on the opening Test.
As reported by the ICC, Louis said: "I think we are in a strong position, and we have Justin and Joshua at the crease now.
"I hope they will have a good partnership, I am hoping for a 400-plus score on this pitch."
Taskin Ahmed (2-46) was Bangladesh's standout bowler on day one, though Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1-47) clinched the vital wicket of Louis.
Reflecting on his innings, after falling just three runs short of his maiden Test century, Louis said: "It was an innings of phases. Initially, there was a little moisture, it was slow and nipping.
"The partnership between myself and Alick was one of substance. He guided me, he is more experienced and he fed me information."
West Indies have won six of their last seven Test series against Bangladesh (L1) including each of their last two.
However, the Windies are winless in their last four Tests at home (D2 L2) after winning three consecutive matches prior to that span, including two wins against Bangladesh; they are looking to avoid losing back-to-back home games for the first time since June 2021.