USA Vs Scotland ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Toss Update: United States Opt To Field - Check Playing 11s

The two sides had met just last Friday. In that match, United States were given an embarrassing defeat by Scotland by 10 wickets

Usa vs scotland toss
Jaspdeep Singh and Monank Patel of team USA. Photo: X/cricketusa
United States won the toss and decided to field first against Scotland in match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, a tournament which is a step in the qualification to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. (More Cricket News)

Check out the Playing 11s of both the sides.

USA Vs Scotland Playing 11s

Scotland Playing 11: Andrew Umeed, Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Jack Jarvis, Bradley Currie

USA Playing 11: Shayan Jahangir, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Utkarsh Srivastava, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar

Squads:

Scotland Squad: Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Michael English, Gavin Main, Christopher Sole, George Munsey, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Currie, Jasper Davidson, Charlie Cassell

United States of America Squad: Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sushant Modani, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale, Smit Patel

