United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE

The United States of America and the United Arab Emirates will face off to decide the winner of the Namibia tri-series going on in the African country. (More Cricket News)
Both USA and UAE have four points currently with two wins each but the United States have a game in hand. For UAE, it is their last match while for USA, a game remains after this. The winner of this match will get to six points and that could possibly be enough to win the competition.
If USA, who have beaten UAE and Namibia in their first two matches, wins this match too, then they will win the tri-series. If UAE manages to win the match, then USA will have to defeat Namibia by a heavy margin in the final match of the tri-series to overtake UAE in the points table. So, the match between USA and UAE is potentially a decider.
In an earlier match the two sides played against each other in the tri-series, Namibia had failed to chase 186 and lost the encounter by 15 runs. If USA recreate the result, they will win the tri-series.
Squads:
United States Squad: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale
United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Bhatia
The USA Vs UAE, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 5 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Friday, October 4 from 5:30pm IST.
Where to watch USA Vs UAE, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 5?
The USA Vs UAE, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 5 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.