United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs OMN Final Live On TV And Online

The ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 sees the final being played out between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and host nation, Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat. (More Cricket News)
United Arab Emirates, who finished second to Oman in their group B of the tournament, will eye revenge after they had lost their group match by nine wickets in a rain-curtailed match.
UAE posted 142/5 in the 15-over match but Oman chased it down in 12.4 overs thanks to their batters - Kashyap Prajapati (53 not out) and Khalid Kail (50 not out).
UAE defeated Nepal by six wickets in the first semi-final followed by five wicket win for Oman, who defeated Hong Kong in the second semi-final.
The winner of this tie will earn a direct spot in the Asia Cup 2025 alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka among others.
When UAE vs Oman, Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup will be played?
The UAE vs Oman, Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match will be played on April 20, Saturday at 4 PM IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Where to watch UAE vs Oman, Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app.
Where to watch UAE vs Oman, Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match online?
The UAE vs Oman, Final, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except for Nepal and India).
Squads:
United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah(w), Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Vishnu Sukumaran, Aayan Afzal Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani, Tanish Suri
Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale(w), Mehran Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah