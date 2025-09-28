Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifiers Final: UGA Bowling First

Uganda are up against Tanzania in the second game of both the teams in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 taking place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, September 28. Top two teams from the qualifiers will advance into the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.
Uganda had shocked Zimbabwe going into the last edition of the T20 World Cup to gain entry into the event. They were also able to gain their maiden T20 World Cup victory after beating Papua New Guinea. Uganda were expected to be a solid contender to top the group. However, Zimbabwe defeated Uganda in their campaign opener to make things difficult.
On the other hand, Tanzania earned a dominating victory over Botswana to get two points in the competition.
Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Score
Uganda vs Tanzania Toss Update
Uganda have won the toss and have opted to field.
Uganda vs Tanzania Playing XI
Uganda Playing XI: Raghav Dhawan, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Joseph Baguma, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Gaurav Tomar(w), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Sumeet Verma, Ronald Lutaaya, Henry Ssenyondo
Tanzania Playing XI: Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa(c), Ajith Augastin, Kassim Nassoro, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Salum Jumbe, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Ally Kimote, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma
Uganda Vs Tanzania Squads
Tanzania Squad: Arun Yadav, Abhik Patwa, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro(c), Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Khalidy Juma, Laksh Bakrania, Simba Mbaki, Dhrumit Mehta, Yalinde Nkanya, Ivan Selemani
Uganda Squad: Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Cyrus Kakuru(w), Sumeet Verma, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Joseph Baguma, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Innocent Mwebaze, Gaurav Tomar, Shrideep Mangela
Uganda vs Tanzania, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Live Streaming
Uganda vs Tanzania from ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.