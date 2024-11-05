Cricket

Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch

Here is how you can watch Uganda vs Singapore, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match live

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Uganda vs Singapore, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B
Brian Masaba of Uganda cricket team Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

The 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification battle moves to Uganda now with the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B set to begin Wednesday.  (More Cricket News)

Hosts Uganda will face Singapore in the opening match of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the competition with only the top two advancing to the qualifier play-offs, the next step in the qualification journey for the 2027 event.

Apart from Uganda and Singapore, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Italy are also part of the tournament.

Uganda recently made their maiden World Cup appearance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They also gained their first win in the tournament after defeating Papua New Guinea. Uganda are the overwhelming favourites to advance to the next stage from the tournament.

Singapore will have a tough task of competing with Uganda in their opening match.

Here is how you can watch Uganda vs Singapore, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match live.

Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming

When is Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is on Wednesday, November 6 from12:30pm IST at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.

How to watch Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  2. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  3. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
  4. Afro-Asia Cup Revival On The Horizon As ACA Eyes Cross-Continental Cricket
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN
Football News
  1. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  2. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  3. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  4. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  5. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  2. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  3. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  4. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
  5. Parliament Winter Session To Begin On November 25
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship