Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch

The 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification battle moves to Uganda now with the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B set to begin Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Hosts Uganda will face Singapore in the opening match of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the competition with only the top two advancing to the qualifier play-offs, the next step in the qualification journey for the 2027 event.
Apart from Uganda and Singapore, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Italy are also part of the tournament.
Uganda recently made their maiden World Cup appearance in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They also gained their first win in the tournament after defeating Papua New Guinea. Uganda are the overwhelming favourites to advance to the next stage from the tournament.
Singapore will have a tough task of competing with Uganda in their opening match.
Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming
The Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is on Wednesday, November 6 from12:30pm IST at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.
How to watch Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Uganda vs Singapore ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.